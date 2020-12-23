Land acquired in Gloucester County for Virginia's 40th state park

The Conservation Fund transferred 643 acres known as Timberneck Farm to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

RICHMOND, Va. — State officials say a land acquisition in Gloucester County has brought Virginia one step closer to opening its 40th state park.

A Tuesday news release says the Conservation Fund transferred 643 acres known as Timberneck Farm to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The land will be part of a state park situated along the York River named Machicomoco that’s expected to open in early 2021.

Dominion Energy provided $25 million for the project through an agreement intended to mitigate the effects of a significant transmission line project.