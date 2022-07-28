Latino leaders say Gov. Youngkin's budget pits HBCU students against Latino students

The governor's office responded that there is a "clear misunderstanding of this important issue from the Virginia Latino Leaders Council."

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Latino Leaders Council (VLLC) hosted a press conference Wednesday morning to address and protest actions from Gov. Glenn Youngkin they say are "divisive" towards the Latino and immigrant communities.

J. Walter Tejada, President of VLLC addressed media at Café Sazón, located in Arlington, along with other community leaders and activists, saying as a community, they were deeply concerned about the actions the governor was making just a few months into his term.

"In particular we are appalled at his decision to remove in-state tuition funding intended for Virginia’s Latino and immigrant students, many who are known as Dreamers or DACA recipients," Tejada said.

The root of the issue, according to Tejada, is amendment eight in the 2022 budget. He said the amendment is equivalent to pulling the rug from out under the feet of Virginia's Latino and immigrant students comes at a time when the state has around a $2 billion surplus.

However, Youngkin's office said there is a misunderstanding when it comes to this issue regarding the amendment.

“Governor Youngkin’s amendment does nothing to prevent undocumented students from applying and receiving financial assistance, so there seems to be a clear misunderstanding of this important issue from the Virginia Latino Leaders Council," Christian Martinez, deputy press secretary to Gov. Youngkin, said.

Speakers at the press conference claimed that the money is now being used to help support historically Black institutions.

"The Latino community stands in solidarity with the African American community and we will not let these types of decisions drive a wedge between us," Tejada said. "Of course, additional funding should go to support historically Black colleges and universities but why is the governor choosing to do so by taking in state tuition funding previously approved by the General Assembly for Latino and immigrant students."

According to a news release, some of the Virginia's state budget highlights when it comes to education includes:

Providing $100 million to launch lab schools with colleges, including community colleges and HBCUs; and

Providing almost $900 million in funding to Virginia’s HBCUs

The governor's office said prior to signing the budget, Gov. Youngkin met with Latino Business Leaders to discuss their priorities for the community.

Ayer tuve la oportunidad de escuchar a muchos de nuestros líderes empresarios latinos de Virginia. Juntos haremos Virginia el mejor estado para iniciar un negocio. pic.twitter.com/OTXMBsJtFG — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) April 2, 2022

"Additionally, Governor Youngkin won the majority of the Latino vote and works every day to serve all Virginians while consistently promoting and honoring the contributions of Latinos to our Commonwealth," Martinez said. "As the most diverse ticket in the Commonwealth's history, Governor Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, a son of Cuban-born immigrants, and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears, the first black woman and Jamaican born to serve in this role understand and represent the interest of immigrants across the Commonwealth.”

As Tejada closed his speech, he expressed a plea for the governor to take action on this topic of interest.