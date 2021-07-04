Lawmakers reconvene to take up Northam's changes to bills

Lawmakers will be discussing three dozen measures, one of them being a marijuana legalization bill that Northam wants to amend.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to convene for a one-day session to consider Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed changes to this year's legislation.

Lawmakers will be dealing with about three dozen measures, the top-line item being a marijuana legalization bill Northam wants to amend in several substantial ways.

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly won't have any veto overrides to consider this year.