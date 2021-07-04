x
Virginia

Lawmakers reconvene to take up Northam's changes to bills

Lawmakers will be discussing three dozen measures, one of them being a marijuana legalization bill that Northam wants to amend.
Credit: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com
top view of green cannabis leaves and legalization word on wooden blocks near gavel on green background

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to convene for a one-day session to consider Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed changes to this year's legislation.

Lawmakers will be dealing with about three dozen measures, the top-line item being a marijuana legalization bill Northam wants to amend in several substantial ways. 

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly won't have any veto overrides to consider this year. 

Northam's office says he took action on 552 bills from the 2021 session and didn't veto any. Both chambers convene at noon Wednesday.

