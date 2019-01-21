RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia school safety legislation will be voted on this week by lawmakers, according to House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox.

The first five pieces of legislation were priority recommendations by the Select Committee on School Safety. The bills will be voted on by the full body of the House of Delegates starting as early as Tuesday.

The committee, which was created after the Parkland Florida shooting that killed 17 people, released the priority legislation in December.

The five bills to be voted on this week are as follows:

HB1725 : Public school building security enhancements; compliance with Uniform Statewide Building Code, etc. This bill would require each school board, in consultation with the local building official and local fire marshal, to develop a procurement plan to ensure that all security enhancements to public school buildings are in compliance with the Uniform Statewide Building Code and Statewide Fire Prevention Code.

HB1729 : School counselors; staff time. This bill requires each school counselor employed by a school board in a public elementary or secondary school to spend at least 80 percent of their staff time during normal school hours in the direct counseling of individual students or groups of students.

HB1732: School safety procedures; emergency situations, annual training. This bill requires each public elementary and secondary school to conduct at least one general safety/emergency training or drill for students per year. Schools already conduct fire, tornado, and earthquake drills.

HB1733: School boards; local law-enforcement agencies, memorandums of understanding. The bill requires the school board in each school division in which the local law-enforcement agency employs school resource officers to enter into a memorandum of understanding with such local law-enforcement agency that sets forth the powers and duties of the school resource officers.

HB1738: School buildings; plans to be reviewed by a professional trained & experienced in crime prevention. The bill requires a licensed architect who is trained and experienced in crime prevention through environmental design to approve plans and specifications for new or remodeled public school building construction.

The committee studied current school safety policies and procedures in Virginia, and they made recommendations for the General Assembly to improve them.