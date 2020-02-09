Lawsuit filed to keep Kanye West off Virginia ballot

A lawsuit alleges that some of the documentation needed to get on the Virginia ballot may be invalid.

RICHMOND, Va. — A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy.

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.