Virginia

Lawsuit filed to keep Kanye West off Virginia ballot

A lawsuit alleges that some of the documentation needed to get on the Virginia ballot may be invalid.
Credit: AP
FILE - Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia. 

Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy. 

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot. 

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots.

