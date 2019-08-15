FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia company is facing a lawsuit accusing it of exploiting detained immigrants by charging them excessive fees to facilitate their release on bail.

The lawsuit filed last week in Rockingham County accuses Verona-based Libre by Nexus of fraud and violating Virginia's consumer-protection laws. It says immigrants desperate to be released from detention paid Nexus thousands of dollars and agreed to onerous GPS monitoring imposed by the company.

The lawsuit filed by the Falls Church-based Legal Aid Justice Center says Nexus' business model seeks to evade regulations imposed on bail companies that would bar it from engaging in many of its practices.

Nexus President Mike Donovan defended his company Thursday at a news conference. He said tens of thousands of immigrants would otherwise be jailed without his company's services.