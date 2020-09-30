Lawsuits challenge Virginia's sexual orientation protections

A conservative legal group has filed lawsuits challenging a new Virginia law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A conservative legal group has filed lawsuits challenging a new Virginia law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The lawsuits filed this week in state and federal court by Alliance Defending Freedom argue that the new law infringes on their clients’ religious freedom.

In one case, a northern Virginia photographer filed a lawsuit in federal court in Alexandria alleging that the law will compel him to photograph same-sex weddings in violation of his religious beliefs.