Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal

An enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was cut up and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue three weeks ago, but plaintiffs who failed to block the removal want Virginia’s Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that four property owners filed a request Wednesday for a rehearing alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision.

Restoring the monument would be ideal for the plaintiffs, but lawyer Patrick McSweeney says his clients “don’t think the state owns and controls the monument.”

The state wants to keep the monument and land while disavowing promises made to obtain them.