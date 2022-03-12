Legislation aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about thiefs that aired on March 29, 2021.

The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters.

Thefts have increased across the country over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

The legislation makes tampering with or stealing a catalytic converter a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Stealing a converter is currently a misdemeanor.