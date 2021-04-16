x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

The complaint alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this, Nov. 13 2019, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. talks to Donald Trump Jr. about his new book "Triggered" during convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. said Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and in the wake of a social media photo that caused an uproar. (Emily Elconin/The News & Advance via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year. 

The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court. It alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

Falwell’s departure from the Virginia university last August followed a series of personal scandals. Falwell responded to a phone call seeking comment Friday with a text saying he was not available to talk. 

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him in the matter.

 

Related Articles