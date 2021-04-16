Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

The complaint alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

RICHMOND, Va. — Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year.

The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court. It alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

Falwell’s departure from the Virginia university last August followed a series of personal scandals. Falwell responded to a phone call seeking comment Friday with a text saying he was not available to talk.