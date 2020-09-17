x
Liberty University missed self-imposed deadline to publish coronavirus figures

A Liberty spokesman told the newspaper the dashboard was delayed by a “technical glitch."

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University has missed a self-imposed deadline to publish coronavirus figures on its website. 

The News & Advance reports that the university promised by Tuesday to launch a data dashboard, a popular digital tool used by large colleges and universities to disclose the number of COVID-19 case among its students and employees to the public.

A Liberty spokesman told the newspaper the dashboard was delayed by a “technical glitch,” but did not reply when asked when the digital tool is now expected to launch. 

Since in-person classes began late last month, Liberty has declined to release daily COVID-19 figures as other institutions of higher learning have.

Instead, the university has provided two updates to the media about positive cases.

Credit: AP
Liberty University's football stadium is empty as students were welcomed back to the university's campus, Tuesday March 24 , 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. Officials in Lynchburg, said Tuesday they were fielding complaints and concerns about the hundreds of students that have returned from their spring break to Liberty University, where President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    

