Liberty University missed self-imposed deadline to publish coronavirus figures

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University has missed a self-imposed deadline to publish coronavirus figures on its website.

The News & Advance reports that the university promised by Tuesday to launch a data dashboard, a popular digital tool used by large colleges and universities to disclose the number of COVID-19 case among its students and employees to the public.

A Liberty spokesman told the newspaper the dashboard was delayed by a “technical glitch,” but did not reply when asked when the digital tool is now expected to launch.

Since in-person classes began late last month, Liberty has declined to release daily COVID-19 figures as other institutions of higher learning have.