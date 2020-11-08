Liberty University names acting leader with Falwell on leave

Liberty University's board announced Jerry Prevo's appointment on Monday, three days after Falwell began his leave.

RICHMOND, Va. — The board of private evangelical Liberty University in Virginia has chosen an interim leader, days after Jerry Falwell Jr. began a leave of absence.

Liberty University's board announced Jerry Prevo's appointment on Monday, three days after Falwell began his leave. Prevo has served as chairman of the school's board of trustees since 2003.

Falwell's departure came after he posted a photo on social media showing him posing with his pants unbuttoned, stomach exposed and his arm around a young woman who was not his wife.

He apologized for the photo, which he said was taken during a costume party.