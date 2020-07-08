Liberty University's Falwell taking leave of absence

A one-sentence statement from the private Virginia university Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence, "effective immediately."

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty's board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and request that Falwell take leave, "to which he has agreed, effective immediately."