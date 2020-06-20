Listen to Pharrell's new track 'VIRGINIA' dedicated to frontline workers in the state

The song "VIRGINIA" was made "to acknowledge the resilient Virginian frontline workers and to show the possibilities of what happens when we come together."

Something in the Water unveiled Pharrell Williams' newest track to dedicated front line workers called "VIRGINIA."

The track, co-written by Neptunes and frequent collaborator Chad Hugo.

Hugo and Pharrell are both Virginia Beach natives who went to Princess Anne High School and played in the school marching band.

Pharrell appeared with Gov. Ralph Northam during Tuesday news conference to announce he would be introducing legislation to make June 19 a paid, state holiday.