Richmond braces for gun-rights rally

Virginia's capital city is bracing for the expected arrival of thousands of gun-rights activists and other groups that have vowed to descend on Richmond to protest Democrats' plans to pass gun-control legislation.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday's rally, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square, where the event was set to be held.

Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears that the state could again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Ahead of the rally on Monday, state House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert released a statement saying, “Any group that comes to Richmond to spread white supremacist garbage, or any other form of hate, violence, or civil unrest isn't welcome here."

Second Amendment groups have identified Virginia as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Among the local caravans that left for Richmond were five busloads of about 275 people that departed from Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Buses are also picking up people in Norfolk, Hampton, and Williamsburg. The Citizens Defense League is the group organizing the rally and transportation to it.

Authorities in the state are taking precautions since extremist groups have blanketed social media and online forums with ominous messages and hinted at potential violence.

Nonessential state staff were being told to stay away. Del. Lee Carter, a Democratic Socialist, said he’s planning to spend Monday at an undisclosed location because of threats he has received, according to The Associated Press.