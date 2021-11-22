Log truck driver dies in Isle of Wight County crash, police say

A person died after being entrapped in a vehicle that overturned in the 900 block of Myrtle Road.

Virginia State Police said a deadly vehicle crash happened Monday morning in Isle of Wight County.

Police said they were called on Nov. 22, just after 9:30 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 900 block of Myrtle Road.

When detectives arrived at the scene, they found an overturned log truck with the driver stuck inside. Police said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle during the crash.

The driver died at the scene from their injuries, according to officers.