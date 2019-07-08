RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery is bringing jackpot games to the state level with a new Virginia-only jackpot game: Print n' Play Rolling Jackpot!

With a starting jackpot of $50,000, the game’s prize pot increases with each ticket sold until someone wins the jackpot.

The game is instant-win with no playslips or waiting for a drawing required.

Players find out immediately if their ticket won by matching like symbols to hit the jackpot.

“Our customers have shown they love playing the big multi-state draw games like Powerball and Mega Millions,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We’re excited to expand our game portfolio to offer a Virginia-specific game that represents an entirely new way for Virginians to play rolling jackpot games.”

The game offers three price points and awards a different percentage of the rolling jackpot dependent on ticket purchase:

A $2 ticket pays 20 percent of the jackpot

A $5 ticket pays 50 percent of the jackpot

A $10 ticket pays 100 percent of the jackpot

Tickets are available now at any Virginia Lottery retailer or in the Virginia Lottery Game Machines. Odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.

