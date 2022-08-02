Starting Thursday, masks will be optional at Loudoun County Public Schools

Students still will be required to wear masks on buses, which is required by a federal order regarding public transportation.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Masks will become optional at Loudoun County Public Schools starting Thursday.

Originally masks were going to become optional on February 22, however, a judge approved an injunction Wednesday evening filed by three parents to remove the mandate immediately.

The shift in mask requirements comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739. The bill allows parents to have their children opt out from mask requirements in schools.

Youngkin released a statement last Wednesday evening calling it a great day for Virginia's parents and kids.

"Not only did we pass a bipartisan bill empowering parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, but also the Loudoun Circuit Court reaffirmed parents' rights to have a say in their child’s health, education, care, and wellbeing," said Youngkin. "We’re excited that Loudoun has reached this decision."

The superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, Scott A. Ziegler, released a statement saying the decision to wear a mask or not is deeply personal for many families. He asks that everyone respect the decision of others.

"No one should be made to feel uncomfortable about their choice," said Ziegler.

The court also ordered that any disciplinary action taken against students who were previously punished for not wearing a mask will be expunged from their records. A ruling Ziegler says LCPS will follow.

Ziegler explained that COVID transmission rates in Loudoun County are high but continue to decrease.

While masks will no longer be mandatory, Ziegler said they are still encouraged while community COVID transmission rates remain high.

Employees who are not vaccinated still will be required to wear masks while transmission rates are high. Vaccinated employees will be able to choose whether to wear a mask or not.

Students still must wear masks on buses, as required by a federal order regarding public transportation. If a student forgets their mask, the bus driver will supply one.

Federal regulations also require any preschool program governed by Head Start to continue requiring masks.

"Thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding as we work together to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open for in-person learning," said Ziegler.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Parents face off at Loudoun County school board meeting amid attempted recall of board members