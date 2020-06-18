Loudoun County treasurer sparks outrage over 'Aunt Jemima' Facebook post

The post was deleted within minutes.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn sparked outrage on Wednesday evening with a joke on his personal Facebook page about plans to change the name of the Aunt Jemima brand of breakfast food.

The post read “Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?” and was shortly deleted minutes later. But not before it was screenshotted and shared on social media. The post immediately drew comments and reactions, which prompted apologies from Zurn.

“It was a sincere mistake, and I apologize,” Zurn said.

Quaker Oats, the company that owns the Aunt Jemima brand, made the announcement Wednesday with plans to rename the 130-year-old brand that features a black woman named Aunt Jemima.

She was originally dressed as a minstrel character.

The company's website said the logo started in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a "storyteller, cook and missionary worker."

Supervisor Koran T. Saines, one of Loudoun’s three black county supervisors, commented on the issue via Twitter, stating:

"He should know where terms, Uncle Tom and Aunt Jemima, the origins and the meaning behind them come from, and what they’re about, and what they symbolize. And for him, at his mature age, if he doesn’t know those things, then we need to get him a history lesson."

Other Loudoun County supervisors are calling for Zurn's resignation due to the social media post.

"Loudoun residents should be confident that public servants, especially those collecting taxes, and investing our tax dollars, operate with the utmost integrity and without racial bias," Loudoun County supervisor Juli Briskman said.

Quaker Oats said it plans to remove the image and name of the breakfast items "to make progress toward racial equality."

"We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry," Kroepfl said.

The Aunt Jemima brand was purchased by Quaker Oats in 1926. PepsiCo bought Quaker Oats in 2001. Pepsi hasn't yet revealed a new logo or brand name for the breakfast items, but it should be released in the fall.