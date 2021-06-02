Lynnhaven River partially closes to shellfish catching, due to sewage spill

The Virginia Department of Health said the Lynnhaven River will be closed until March 7, and monitored until it is safe from any possible contamination.

RICHMOND, Va. — A portion of the Lynnhaven River will not be open to those looking to catch shellfish due to possible health hazards from a recent sewage spill.

The Virginia Department of Health said on Saturday, Feb. 6 that part of the Lynnhaven River was closed to shellfish harvesting due to possible contamination from sewage. This includes oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish.

According to health officials, the water may be polluted with pathogenic bacteria and viruses, which could have affected the shellfish living in those waters. This is a serious health risk and those shellfish should not be eaten.

The river will be temporarily closed from Feb. 6 - March 7.

The Shellfish Safety Division will be regularly checking the water quality and said the river will reopen sooner if it is safe.

Additionally, VDH is urging anyone who's using nearby creeks, inlets or canals where there's low flushing of water to be careful as that water could also be contaminated by the sewage flow.

If the contaminated shellfish are consumed it could result in having gastrointestinal illnesses including norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis. VDH recommends drinking fresh water to flush out your system in this case.

If you have any items that have come in contact with the polluted water (fishing supplies, life vests, ropes and paddles), VDH suggests rinsing or washing them thoroughly.