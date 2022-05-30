Missing, endangered teen last seen in Central Virginia May 15

Madilyn Brett Braswell was last seen at around noon on May 15 at her grandmother's house on Meadow Court in Lynchburg, Virginia.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is looking for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

According to VSP, Madilyn is 5'1" and 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, but her hair may currently be shaved and dyed blonde. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Madilyn is a passenger in a black 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Virginia plates VLR-9511.