80-year-old man found dead inside home after fire in Mathews County

Virginia State Police said crews found the 80-year-old man in the building off Gayle Layne in Mathews. Troopers are investigating what happened.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said the Mathews County Sheriff's Office asked it to investigate a fire that burned a home Sunday.

Crews found an 80-year-old man dead inside the home, which was burning around 7:30 p.m. The home is located in the 200 block of Gayle Ln. in Mathews.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said members of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation/Arson Unit are looking into the incident.