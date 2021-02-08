80-year-old man found dead inside home after fire in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said the Mathews County Sheriff's Office asked it to investigate a fire that burned a home Sunday.
Crews found an 80-year-old man dead inside the home, which was burning around 7:30 p.m. The home is located in the 200 block of Gayle Ln. in Mathews.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya said members of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation/Arson Unit are looking into the incident.
Anaya said Monday that troopers were in the process of trying to find the man's family members to let them know about his death.