RICHMOND, Va. — A man from Henrico County was arrested at the Richmond International Airport on Monday after a loaded .38 caliber handgun was found in his carry-on bag. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer spotted it.

The TSA officer who was working the checkpoint X-ray monitor spotted the handgun inside the man's bag when it entered the X-ray machine. The TSA officer notified the airport police, who confiscated the handgun and arrested the man.

This was the 14th handgun that TSA officers have caught at the Richmond International Airport so far this calendar year. In 2018, TSA also stopped 14 guns at the airport’s checkpoints.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7 percent increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. Click here for a full list of penalties.