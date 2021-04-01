Man charged in Virginia shooting sparked by parking dispute

Chesterfield County Police received a release about a person that was hurt from being shot near a housing complex in Chester on Jan. 2.

CHESTER, Va. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Virginia that reportedly stemmed from a fight over a parking spot.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release one person was wounded during the Saturday shooting by a housing complex in Chester.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. But news outlets report it happened after a group of people started the dispute over the parking space.