CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An inmate at a Virginia jail is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted James Fields, the man accused of driving a car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

Col. Martin Kumer, the superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, says in a news release Friday afternoon that the incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday.

The release says Fields was being seen by jail staff in an office when another inmate, Timothy Ray Brown Jr., made his way past a correctional officer and hit Fields twice above his shoulders.

Kumer says Fields did not have an opportunity to respond. Neither inmate had any serious injuries.

The release says Brown has been charged with assault and Fields has been given the chance to pursue criminal charges against him.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed in the attack Aug. 12, 2017.

Fields' attorney didn't respond to requests for comment.

