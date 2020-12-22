x
Man convicted under new law against leaving guns near kids

The VA man left a loaded gun near his son and the boy accidently shot himself in the hand, officials said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accidentally shot himself in the hand. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the case is one of the first to be prosecuted under a new Virginia law that boosts the penalty for "recklessly" leaving guns near children. 

Radell J. Bolden of Chesterfield was sentenced to a year in jail with all 12 months suspended. Bolden also got 24 hours of community service. He must forfeit his gun and complete a firearm safety class. 

The new law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to leave a loaded, unsecured firearm around children under 14 in a manner that endangers their life or safety.

