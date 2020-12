Man convicted under new law against leaving guns near kids

The VA man left a loaded gun near his son and the boy accidently shot himself in the hand, officials said.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the case is one of the first to be prosecuted under a new Virginia law that boosts the penalty for "recklessly" leaving guns near children.

Radell J. Bolden of Chesterfield was sentenced to a year in jail with all 12 months suspended. Bolden also got 24 hours of community service. He must forfeit his gun and complete a firearm safety class.