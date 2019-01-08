SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A man died at the hospital Thursday morning after he was struck by a pickup truck in front of the Southampton County Courthouse.

Lt. Camden Cobb with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said 73-year-old Daniel Forbes of Franklin was hit on Main Street in Courtland at 8:35 a.m.

Medics took Forbes to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Main Street Courtland was blocked off for approximately three hours but has since reopened to traffic.

The Sheriff's Office said no criminal charges are expected, but traffic-related charges are pending.