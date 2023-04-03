Man dies after accident at South Fork Motocross Park in Sussex County

When the driver fell off, another dirt bike jumped into the air and landed on his head.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a man died over the weekend from a dirt bike accident in Sussex County.

According to police, the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday at the South Fork Motocross Park.

An investigation revealed that during a race, a 2023 Yamaha 250cc dirt bike jumped over a ramp and struck another dirt bike in the air, causing the driver to fall off.

When the driver fell off, another dirt bike jumped into the air and landed on his head.

He's been identified as Tommy Lee Lagana, 43, of Waldorf, Maryland. He died from his injuries.

The investigation also revealed that alcohol and speed weren't factors in the crash.