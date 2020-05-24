Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Sussex County

Jeffrey J. Hinchey, 55, was pushing his bicycle southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 301 when a 2007 Honda hit him. He died at the scene.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to an accident in the southbound lanes of Route 301. That's the Blue Star Highway.

Jeffrey J. Hinchey, 55, was pushing his bicycle southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 301 when a 2007 Honda was traveling northbound and hit Hinchey.

The drive, a woman, pulled over and call 911. Hinchey died from his injuries at the scene.

The woman was not injured.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the incident, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.