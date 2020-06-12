Man dies after SUV crashes into tree in Accomack County

Virginia State Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when he hit a tree between Ridge Road and Winterville Road in Bloxom.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man was left dead Sunday morning when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Bloxom.

Shawn M. Turner, 18, died upon impact from the crash, and officers said he did not have on a seatbelt when he was partially ejected from the SUV.

Virginia State Police got the call at 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, to investigate a single-vehicle crash that happened at 24300 Guards Shore Road. The incident happened between Ridge Road and Winterville Road.

Turner was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer and was headed west on Guards Shore Road when ran into the tree.

Officers said he was speeding and confirmed that it contributed to causing the crash.

It has not been confirmed if alcohol was involved in the incident at the moment.