Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash on Route 614 in Gloucester County

Virginia State Police said Marvin E. Woods was hit while standing outside of his vehicle that was stuck in a ditch. It happened on Hickory Fork Road.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The video below is on file from Nov. 22, 2021.

Police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on Route 614 Sunday evening.

The Virginia State Police said they got a call around 6:35 p.m. about a vehicle crash with a pedestrian on Hickory Fork Road, located just south of Route 631.

Detectives said Marvin Eugene Woods' Chevrolet Malibu was stuck in a ditch on the shoulder of Route 614. Someone in an International Tractor Truck stopped to help Woods and tried pulling his vehicle out of the ditch.

While Woods was standing on the side of his car, 19-year-old Carson Blake Peach Lowther drove by in a 2013 Ford Focus and hit him.

Police said Lowther was trying to avoid the tractor-trailer and ran off the right shoulder in the westbound lanes. He then drove into the car that was stuck in the ditch.

Woods was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He died there.

Officers said Lowther was taken to Walter Reed Hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. They confirmed that alcohol was not involved.