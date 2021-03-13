Man dies in hospital after crashing SUV in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating an SUV crash that resulted in a man's death Saturday morning.
Virginia State Police said a call came in on Friday, March 12 around 7:55 p.m. about a single-vehicle collision on Old State Road at Route 712 where someone was injured. This is located south of Interstate 85.
Officers said William Fredrick Clary, 52, from Rawlings, Virginia was driving a 2010 Ford Edge extremely fast when he began to curve, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and into a tree.
Clary was immediately transported by air to Chippenham Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police have not determined whether he was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, however they confirmed that speed and alcohol contributed to the incident.