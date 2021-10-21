Man dies after vehicle crashes on Crescent Road in Emporia

Virginia State Police said 24-year-old DeShaun T. Moss was driving on Crescent Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a vehicle crash that took place in Emporia early Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 21 around 2:20 a.m. that happened just north of Crescent Court.

The driver of a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, DeShaun Tyrail Moss, 24, from Emporia was riding on Crescent Road when he lost control of the car, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Police said the vehicle overturned during the crash and Moss was ejected from the car. He died there upon impact.