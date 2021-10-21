Man dies after vehicle crashes on Crescent Road in Emporia

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from June 17, 2021.
Detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a vehicle crash that took place in Emporia early Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 21 around 2:20 a.m. that happened just north of Crescent Court.
The driver of a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, DeShaun Tyrail Moss, 24, from Emporia was riding on Crescent Road when he lost control of the car, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Police said the vehicle overturned during the crash and Moss was ejected from the car. He died there upon impact.
According to officers, Moss was not speeding when the incident occurred and there was no alcohol involved. His family has been notified by the police.