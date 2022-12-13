VSP: Man faces multiple charges after car crash in Sussex County

The driver of the car then tried to pass another car driving on Route 35 before he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting multiple trees.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man is hurt and faces multiple charges after a car crash in Sussex County Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Virginia State Police, state troopers tried to pull over a 2007 Pontiac G6 for speeding on Route 35 in Waverly. This happened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the car then tried to pass another car driving on Route 35 before he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting multiple trees.

He was thrown from the car and hurt, but he's expected to be okay. He's been identified as Andrew Michael Allison, 19.

Allison now faces the following charges:

Speeding

Reckless driving

Unsafe lane change

No valid driver's license

No seatbelt

Other charges not released by VSP