Man from Hampton reported missing in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. — A man from Hampton was reported missing in Henrico, Virginia, on Tuesday, and authorities have not yet located him.
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, was last seen near mile marker 200 on I-64 Eastbound in Henrico County.
According to authorities, Cleaton has a mental health condition and is in need of medication.
He had been riding in a vehicle with a family member when he had become agitated. When the family member stopped the vehicle to help, Cleaton had fled from the vehicle.
If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or contact your local law enforcement.