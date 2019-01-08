SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A man died at the hospital Thursday morning after he was struck by a pickup truck in front of the Southampton County Courthouse.

Lt. Camden Cobb with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said 73-year-old Daniel Forbes was hit on Main Street in Courtland at 8:35 a.m.

Medics took Forbes to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Main Street Courtland was blocked off for approximately three hours but has since reopened to traffic.

The Sheriff's Office said no criminal charges are expected, but traffic-related charges are pending.

Forbes was a well-known attorney in the area. He’s had a practice in Downtown Franklin since 1975.

Dan Crumpler, one of his former colleagues, said he knew Forbes for many years.

“He’s just known to be a very tough, very well respected attorney in the area. I’ve been practicing 39 years and he’s been practicing longer,” said Crumpler.

“He was just brutally honest, he always told you what he thought, and you always knew where you stood with him.”

Crumpler said he considered Forbes a mentor.

“I’ll always remember that he gave me my first start,” said Crumpler.

“No one was willing to give me my first start, and he did it when no one else would.”

Crumpler said the last time he saw Forbes was three weeks ago. At that moment, he thought about calling him.

“I didn’t think anything of it, but then you hear this, and you think, ‘Wow, I should really called him,’” said Crumpler.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Forbes fought for his clients day in and day out.

“He gave it his all, he was a tenacious defense attorney,” said Lt. Potter.

Christopher M. Bell, the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney provided this statement to 13News Now:

“I am deeply saddened by today’s events. Dan Forbes and I have worked on many cases together in Southampton and Franklin over the last six years since I became an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney. I always appreciated how Dan would fight vigorously for his clients both in and out of the courtroom. My deepest sympathies go out to Dan’s wife, family, and staff as they process this tragedy. I am also extremely grateful for our local first responders who sprung into action and diligently assisted Dan in his final moments.”