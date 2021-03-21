x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Man injured after falling off horse while fleeing police

Police responded to an incident in downtown Lynchburg Saturday night regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Virginia authorities said a wanted man was seriously injured when he fell off the horse while fleeing police and was hit by a police vehicle. 

Police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.

The man fled on his horse but fell off about 15 minutes later while officers were attempting to stop him. 

One of the officers accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road. 

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The horse was not injured.

Related Articles