Man injured after falling off horse while fleeing police

Police responded to an incident in downtown Lynchburg Saturday night regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Virginia authorities said a wanted man was seriously injured when he fell off the horse while fleeing police and was hit by a police vehicle.

Police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.

The man fled on his horse but fell off about 15 minutes later while officers were attempting to stop him.

One of the officers accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road.