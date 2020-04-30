Man pleads guilty to racist threats against black activist in Virginia

Daniel McMahon faces six years in prison after he posted social media messages to intimidate and deter an activist from running for office.

A white man has pleaded guilty to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally.

Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to charges including cyberstalking.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon is scheduled to sentence McMahon on July 23.