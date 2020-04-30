x
Man pleads guilty to racist threats against black activist in Virginia

Daniel McMahon faces six years in prison after he posted social media messages to intimidate and deter an activist from running for office.
This Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shows Daniel McMahon, 31, of Brandon, Fla. A Justice Department spokeswoman said McMahon was indicted in Virginia on charged that include bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A white man has pleaded guilty to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally. 

Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to charges including cyberstalking. 

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon is scheduled to sentence McMahon on July 23. 

The 31-year-old was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for Charlottesville’s city council.

