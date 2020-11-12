x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Man pleads to trafficking people who entered US illegally

The Texas man was accused of taking a van of people into three eastern states who did not have permission to come into the US.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ROANOKE, Va. — A U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia said a Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a van of people who lacked permission to enter the U.S. from Texas to three eastern states. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a news release that 30-year-old Gary Donel Smith of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday. 

Court documents show Smith was recruited to take people in a van from Dallas to New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. 

In February, Smith picked up passengers in Dallas but was involved in a traffic accident in Virginia, when law enforcement found the people who had entered the country illegally.