Man pleads to trafficking people who entered US illegally

ROANOKE, Va. — A U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia said a Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a van of people who lacked permission to enter the U.S. from Texas to three eastern states.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a news release that 30-year-old Gary Donel Smith of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Court documents show Smith was recruited to take people in a van from Dallas to New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.