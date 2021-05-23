x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Man shot by police after trespassing call at Virginia home

Roanoke police said they got a call about a trespasser at a local residence. One man was shot and wounded in the incident.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

ROANOKE, Va. — Police responding to a trespassing call at a Virginia home shot and wounded a man early Saturday. 

Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said on Sunday that the wounded man was in stable condition at a hospital. 

His name and age weren't immediately released. 

In a news release, the police department says the man repeatedly told officers that he had a firearm and wouldn't comply with their commands before officers fired their weapons at him outside a home. 

No officers were injured from the incident.

Related Articles