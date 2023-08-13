Man faces 25 year prison sentence for supplying Virginia drug network

According to a news release, Alonso Cantu-Cantu was a major supplier for a drug conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine and cocaine to Virginia.

ABINGDON, Va. — A Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for supplying more than an estimated $1.4 million in illegal drugs to Southwest Virginia from Mexico.

Attorney General Jason Miyares' office announced the sentence Friday. According to a news release, Alonso Cantu-Cantu was a major supplier for a drug conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine and cocaine to Virginia through a drug trafficking organization.

More than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine and 7 firearms were seized, and 26 defendants have been convicted throughout the six-year investigation, according to the release.

The investigation started with street level dealers near Smyth County, Virginia.

The conspiracy Cantu-Cantu was involved in distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and six kilograms of cocaine, the release said.

The investigation, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration-Washington Field Division's Bristol Post of Duty, also had assistance from the Smyth County Virginia Sheriff's Office.

Agencies from across the country also helped out in the investigation. Evidence showed that Cantu-Cantu transported drugs in water tankers from Mexico, to Indiana and through the state of Virginia.