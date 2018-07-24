BUMPASS, Va. (AP) - A father has been hospitalized in critical condition after trying to save his special-needs son, who drowned in Virginia's Lake Anna.

News outlets report that a witness saw 54-year-old David Michael Murray hanging onto an inflated boat Sunday at Louisa County's Jerdone Island subdivision. Murray said he was looking for his 21-year-old son Ryan David Murray, who couldn't swim.

Chuck Love with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office says the witness helped find Ryan Murray's body, prompting the father to lift his son from the water.

Responders found the witness holding the son. He said the father was still submerged.

David Murray was pulled out of the water and responders were able to get a faint pulse. The son couldn't be revived.

