Man, woman killed in six-vehicle crash in Richmond

The pickup truck hit two vehicles, causing all three of them to crash into three other vehicles, police said.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond are investigating a crash in which a man and a woman were killed on Thanksgiving night.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a pickup truck was traveling west on Brookland Park Boulevard when its driver ran a red light and went into the intersection with Chamberlayne Avenue.

The truck struck two vehicles, including an SUV. All three of the vehicles then crashed into three vehicles that were stopped in the eastbound lanes of Brookland Park Boulevard.