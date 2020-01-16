×
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Marijuana reform advocates split on legalization

House Bill 1507 would exclude marijuana from a list of controlled substances that are illegal to possess.

Advocates dressed in black stood Wednesday at the base of the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial to voice their support of marijuana legalization, repeating a variation of, “the time is now,” in each of their statements. 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, along with Marijuana Justice and RISE for Youth, a campaign committed to promoting alternatives to youth incarceration, held a press conference promoting House Bill 1507, patroned by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William. 

The bill wants to exclude marijuana from a list of controlled substances that are illegal to possess.

RELATED: ACLU opposes Northam’s marijuana decriminalization plan... for now

RELATED: ODU study shows majority of Hampton Roads residents support marijuana legalization