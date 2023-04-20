Quantico's Marine Corps Base all clear after Code Red status

Just after 1:30 p.m. the official Marine Corps Base Quantico account tweeted all personnel had been told to shelter in place due to "law enforcement activity."

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Marine Corps Base Quantico has reopened as normal after the base was placed on a short Code Red status and personnel was advised to shelter in place.

According to a spokesperson with the Marine Corps Base Quantico, base security received word of a shooting near the Lyman Park housing area behind the commissary just after 12:30 p.m.

Shortly afterward the official Marine Corps Base Quantico account tweeted that all personnel had been told to shelter in place due to "law enforcement activity."

"Only mission essential personnel are expected to report to work," the tweet read.

All inbound and outbound traffic was stopped during the Code Red status.

After searching the area and speaking to witnesses, officials determined the reports were based on a possible vehicle backfiring. Personnel was given the all-clear at 2:30 p.m.

There is no evidence that a shooting occurred and no injuries have been reported.

"Thank you to all base personnel and families for the prompt adherence to the shelter-in-place order and to law enforcement personnel for their quick response," a statement from Marine Corps Base Quantico reads.

At one point, the Marine Corps Base tweeted that the Code Red was over but shortly corrected that message, saying to disregard the error. As of 2:30 p.m., the Marine Corps base is officially all clear.

All MCBQ personnel are advised to shelter in place for Law Enforcement activity.



