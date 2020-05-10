Maryland and Virginia drivers owe $373M in DC traffic fines

Fines racked up over the past four years that were issued by the city's Department of Motor Vehicles.

WASHINGTON — Drivers in Maryland and Virginia owe more than $373 million in fines from outstanding parking and traffic citations in the city of Washington.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the fines are for the past four years and were issued by the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The information supports concerns that that drivers from both states are evading the consequences of violating traffic laws.