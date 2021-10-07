Massage therapist in James City County sentenced to 35+ years for sex crimes

Shawn Robinson was accused of the sexual assault of customers at a MassageLuXe in December 2020.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 23, 2020.

Court documents revealed that a man charged for sexual crimes at a James City County massage parlor in December 2020 was sentenced Wednesday.

James City County police arrested 48-year-old Shawn Lamonte Robinson on Dec. 18, 2020, following accusations of sexual assault at MassageLuXe on Monticello Avenue. The Williamsburg man was an employee there.

A woman told detectives that Robinson assaulted her on Dec. 15 during her appointment. He was charged in that incident with Sexual Assault by Digital Penetration, a felony.

According to police, once others heard about the incident, that's when four additional victims filed reports of sexual assault.

Robinson was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 135 years and 12 months in prison for sexual assault, with 99 years suspended. That means he could spend 36 years in jail.

He was indicted on March 17 for multiple charges including Aggravated Sexual Battery, Practicing Without a License, Digital Penetration, and Assault and Battery.

Police said Robinson's massage therapist license had been suspended since Oct. 30, 2020. He received his license to conduct services in Virginia on Sept. 18, 2017.

He was being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in March.