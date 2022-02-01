Man killed in vehicle crash on Route 611 in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a man was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Mathews County.
Troopers responded on Feb. 1 to a crash that happened on Route 611 at Church Street. That area is located just south of John Clayton Memorial Highway.
Police said 49-year-old Chad Andrew Green was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang, speeding in the southbound lanes on Rte. 611 when he lost control of the car and ran off the shoulder. His vehicle then over-corrected and that caused him to run off the road into the median lanes, in the direction of oncoming traffic.
Green's vehicle continued past traffic, hit a ditch, went into the air, and landed, hitting several trees.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Green died there, upon impact.
Police have notified Greens family members of his death.
