This Virginia getaway allows you to escape urban living and embrace nature

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, Virginia, allows you to reconnect with nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIENNA, Va. — Meadlowlark Botanical Gardens is a picturesque escape from urban living. Nestled in Vienna, Virginia, the park spans 98 acres and features 30 different garden types for visitors to enjoy.

“People really get invested in seeing what new designs the horticulturists this year – what's new and exciting,” said the botanical gardens manager, Chelsea Mahaffey.

Meadowlark is part of NovaParks, which focuses on conservation in the Northern Virginia region. Educational programs are designed to teach different topics related to ornamental horticulture throughout the year. Visitors can sign up for a Biodiversity Series program or join wildflower and birding hikes.

“Public gardens are a public asset,” Mahaffey said. “This is a great place to connect with nature again. We live in a highly urbanized, highly technologized area. This is a great place to unplug a bit.”

People can rent the atrium area of the gardens for weddings or other private events. It features a glass-walled atrium that overlooks the gardens.