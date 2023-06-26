World's oldest African penguin dies at 43 at the Metro Richmond Zoo

African penguins are endangered, and she contributed over 45 eggs while living at the MRZ. One of her daughters lived to age 37.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo let people know on Thursday that their beloved E.T., the world's oldest known African penguin, passed away on Saturday, June 17.

E.T. was born at the Detroit Zoo on January 28, 1980. She was later named in 1982, the same year that "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was released. E.T. arrived at the MRZ in 1995 as an original member of their penguin colony.

African penguins are endangered and she contributed over 45 eggs while living at the MRZ. One of her daughters lived to age 37.

"Like most elderly penguins, E.T. developed arthritis for which she received medication, and she had impaired vision in one eye, but E.T.’s quality of life was strong until the very end. She always loved to swim and was seen in her pool the day before she died," said the MRZ on her condition.

"During the morning feeding on June 17, E.T. acted normally. In the evening, she didn’t come over when called by her caretaker which was highly unusual. Our staff moved E.T. to our temporary vet clinic where she was seen by our vet tech. At this point, it was clear E.T. was passing away."

The zoo says her last moments were spent surrounded by staff who cared for her throughout the years. Jessica Gring, one of their lead zookeepers, held E.T. in her arms and felt her take one last breath and then pass away.